Jim Cramer: Expectations are ludicrously low heading into Apple’s special event today

Daniel Kuhn and Jim Cramer for TheStreet:
Wall Street is expecting a slew of new product announcements from Apple when the smartphone maker kicks off its “By Innovation Only” event in Cupertino on Tuesday, September 10.
Most importantly, investors will be closely watching the expected reveal of new iPhones. Apple is expected to launch 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch flagship iPhones sporting OLED displays, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone sporting an LCD display.
Recently, interest in the iPhone has been fading with greater emphasis put on Apple’s other products and services.
I’m a huge believer in Apple entertainment. They have enough firepower to do whatever they want. If they want to put $15 billion in entertainment, [it’s] not a problem. There’s no way that NBC [etc.] can keep up. — Jim Cramer
MacDailyNews Take: Yup, if we do say so ourselves:
Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.
Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
Apple has the money required to catch up and even surpass all competitors very quickly and they can accomplish it without buying a studio or even production companies. — MacDailyNews, April 3, 2018
4 Comments
Tim Cook would have to pay ME a monthly subscription fee to watch Reese Witherspoon
I like Reese. Her performance in Walk the Line deserved the Oscar she was awarded.
Cook’s PC AppleTV will only allow shows that fit his agenda — and is too late to the game.
Not since The Newton will we have seen a bigger fail…Newt was ahead of its time — AppleTV is not in time.l.l
Throwing money at a project does not always produce the hoped for results. How many times have M$ poured money into a venture and lost everything and more?
Apple’s greatest skill is looking at a market and understanding where competitors go wrong. If they can bring their know how to solving issues that prevent customers from really embracing the product then they will be successful.
To be honest I’m not yet convinced the Apple know what to do with TV entertainment. I like the AppleTV but it is still limited. The new programming will be interesting but the price will dictate if I try it out. Anything over $10 will be excessive to me.