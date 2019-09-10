Jim Cramer: Expectations are ludicrously low heading into Apple’s special event today

Daniel Kuhn and Jim Cramer for TheStreet:

Wall Street is expecting a slew of new product announcements from Apple when the smartphone maker kicks off its “By Innovation Only” event in Cupertino on Tuesday, September 10. Most importantly, investors will be closely watching the expected reveal of new iPhones. Apple is expected to launch 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch flagship iPhones sporting OLED displays, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone sporting an LCD display. Recently, interest in the iPhone has been fading with greater emphasis put on Apple’s other products and services.

I’m a huge believer in Apple entertainment. They have enough firepower to do whatever they want. If they want to put $15 billion in entertainment, [it’s] not a problem. There’s no way that NBC [etc.] can keep up. — Jim Cramer

MacDailyNews Take: Yup, if we do say so ourselves:

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Apple has the money required to catch up and even surpass all competitors very quickly and they can accomplish it without buying a studio or even production companies. — MacDailyNews, April 3, 2018