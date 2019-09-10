Watch Apple unveil new iPhones and more live right here

In Cupertino, California’s Apple Park at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple is set to announce new iPhone models and more today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT (6pm in London, 7pm in Berlin and Paris).

Late rumors include a much-improved iPhone naming scheme:

• iPhone 11 (6.1 inch) Liquid Retina LCD

• iPhone Pro (5.8-inch) OLED

• iPhone Pro (6.5-inch) OLED

We should also get release dates for a slew of operating systems: iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina.

Perhaps we’ll hear more about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade as well. Apple is reportedly also prepping a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new, more powerful Apple TV and new iPads although some or all of those might arrive in a separate event next month.

