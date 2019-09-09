Wunderlist founder offers to buy back app from Microsoft ahead of shut down

Tom Warren for The Verge:

Wunderlist founder Christian Reber has offered to buy back the popular task management app from Microsoft to avoid it being shut down.

Microsoft first acquired Wunderlist back in 2015, for a rumored price of between $100 million and $200 million. The software giant has since launched its own Microsoft To-Do app, and it’s clear the Wunderlist acquisition has been complicated. Wunderlist’s API runs on Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft decided to rewrite everything rather than attempt to port it directly over to Azure.