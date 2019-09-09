Wunderlist founder offers to buy back app from Microsoft ahead of shut down

Wunderlist founder Christian Reber has offered to buy back the popular task management app from Microsoft to avoid it being shut down.
Microsoft first acquired Wunderlist back in 2015, for a rumored price of between $100 million and $200 million. The software giant has since launched its own Microsoft To-Do app, and it’s clear the Wunderlist acquisition has been complicated. Wunderlist’s API runs on Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft decided to rewrite everything rather than attempt to port it directly over to Azure.
Still sad @Microsoft wants to shut down @Wunderlist, even though people still love and use it. I’m serious @satyanadella @marcusash, please let me buy it back. Keep the team and focus on @MicrosoftToDo, and no one will be angry for not shutting down @Wunderlist. pic.twitter.com/27mIABncLF
— Christian Reber (@christianreber) September 6, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Why would Microsoft want to resurrect a competing app to its To-Do app, especially after it blew $100 million and $200 million on killing it?