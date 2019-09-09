Ming-Chi Kuo: What’s coming in new iPhones on Tuesday

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this afternoon sent out a note to investors regarding his expectations for Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup, which is set to be unveiled during tomorrow’s “By Innovation Only” September 10th special media event.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Here’s a roundup of the information shared in the report:

• New iPhones won’t support Apple Pencil.

• New iPhones will feature a Lightning connector, not a USB-C port.

• 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED models will ship with an 18W adapter with a USB-C connector.

• The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will continue to ship with a 5W power adapter with a USB-A connector.

• The new iPhones may not support two-way wireless charging after all “because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.”

• Design and notch of new iPhones to be unchanged. New colors expected (likely referring to the new colors for the XR).

• Triple-lens cameras for the 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhones.

• All three iPhones will offer ultra-wideband support for improved indoor navigation and object tracking purposes.

MacDailyNews Take: That last bit, ultra-wideband support, is likely to support the rumored Apple Tags which will very accurately keep track of objects. We still expect to see bilateral wireless charging, allowing for iPhone to charge devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch, but we’ll know for sure very soon!