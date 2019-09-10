Apple Store currently offline

Apple Store has been taken offline ahead of Apple’s “By Innovation Only” special media event today at the Steve Jobs Theater on the campus of Apple Park, where Tim Cook & Co. are expected to unveil new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Beyond that, wild cards include a 10.2-inch iPad, a new Apple TV, an iPad Pro refresh, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple’s rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, but some of these products may be reserved for an October event, which Apple has held in two out of the last three years.

MacDailyNews Take: Just hours away now!