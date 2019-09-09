Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’ might get small price drop

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

The 2019 iPhone models are reportedly not going to cost more than their 2018 equivalents, with some configurations actually going for slightly less. If true, this will break a multi-year trend in ever-increasing prices for iOS handset prices.

iPhone 11 Pro, the rumored name for the iPhone XS replacement… will supposedly start at $999 with 128GB of storage… and a 256GB version will be $1099, which is $50 down from the XS’s price. In addition, a 512GB configuration will allegedly be priced at $1199, which is $150 less than the XS version with the same capacity.

A similar situation holds true for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the XS Max successor. It will reportedly have the same $1099 price for the base version, but will have 128GB of storage, up from 64GB. A $1199/256GB configuration will cost $50 less, and the $1299/512GB version will be $150 less than the iPhone XS Max with the same capacity.