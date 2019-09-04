Senate Democrat: Mark Zuckerberg should face ‘the possibility of a prison term’

Timothy B. Lee for Ars Technica:
Mark Zuckerberg has “repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said in a recent interview with the Willamette Week, a Portland alternative weekly newspaper. “I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to — and let me underline this — the possibility of a prison term.”
Zuckerberg, Wyden said, has “hurt a lot of people.”
Technology companies, Wyden argued, have “done practically everything wrong since the 2016 election.” He said he recently told technology companies: “If you don’t get serious on moderation, you’re going to have a lot of people coming after you.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve said many times: #DeleteFacebook.
If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018
Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.
Zuckerberg: They “trust me”
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks
We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.
If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018
5 Comments
Do you think Sen. Wyden, or the Government more generally, would be better at safeguarding our secrets? Google, et al., are doing a terrible job,but at least they don’t have the resources of the State behind them like Big Brother.
The government CAN make it financially unfeasible for Google/Facebook/etc., to misuse the information they get from us. That’s all they need to do.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but one generally has to be convicted of a crime to go to prison. What crime has Zuckerberg/Facebook committed? Lying about privacy isn’t a crime (AFAIK).
