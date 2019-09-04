Apple’s soon-to-drop macOS 10.15 Catalina: Everything you need to know

Apple’s forthcoming macOS Catalina gives you more of everything you love about Mac. Experience music, TV, and podcasts in three all-new Mac apps. Enjoy your favorite iPad apps now on your Mac. Extend your workspace and expand your creativity with iPad and Apple Pencil. And discover smart new features in the apps you use every day.
With macOS Catalina, Apple says goodbye to iTunes and hello to the Music app. An official Apple Podcasts app is also available on the free update.
Music is a lot like iTunes and even more like the Music app on iOS 13. It offers syncing capabilities for those who still like to sync iPhone and iPad with Mac. For those who love buying music, there’s a store built into the app. That store is called … the iTunes Store!
Apple Podcasts offers an interesting search feature that uses machine learning to help you find a podcast you heard about but forget its name by title, topic, guest, host, and more. Apple says there are now over 700,000 podcasts available.
The new Apple TV app supports 4K and Dolby Atmos-supported films for the first time on Mac. It looks similar to the iOS version of the Apple TV app.
All three apps — Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV — sync your content through iCloud across your devices. Or sync it from each of the apps if you prefer using a cable.
MacDailyNews Take: We really like Catalina’s “Approve with Apple Watch” feature. We just double-click the side button on our Apple Watches to authenticate things on our Macs! With “Approve with Apple Watch,” we can unlock a locked note, approve app installations, and view our passwords in Safari preferences without having to enter one!
2 Comments
I’m really disappointed that Apple will permanently remove Dashboard in macOS Catalina. I use it so frequently, that I am tempted not to upgrade. I love being able to get a currency converter, a units converter, a bunch of world clocks, a simple calculator, my stock watch list, and the weather for a few selected cities all by a simple swipe of four fingers to the right along my trackpad. I really don’t want to lose all of that.
Yep, same here! I was on the beta because I forgot and it was driving me nuts and had to revert back to 10.14.x. I use it too much to simple let it go, guess I’ll be stuck on 10.14 for a while!