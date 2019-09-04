Here’s why you’re only getting 1% cash back with the physical Apple Card

Now that you’ve got your Apple Card, you might be wondering why you’ve only been getting 1% back in Daily Cash…

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

If you’re looking to get the full 3% cash back from Apple Card purchases, you’ll only be able to get that from buying something from Apple directly. Snagging yourself a new $1,299 MacBook Pro will get you just under $40 in Daily Cash, for example. Notably, purchases from both iTunes and the App Store, as well as your subscription to Apple Music, and likely Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, will also get you 3% Daily Cash.

Using Apple Pay, on your iPhone or Apple Watch for instance, will net you back 2%. Not only is this great incentive for using Apple Pay, which is fast and convenient, it helps to keep your physical Apple Card in pristine condition.