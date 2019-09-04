Here’s what a bare naked titanium Apple Card looks like, and how to make your own

Apple Card doesn’t have any numbers on it. Not even a CVV. So that’s one less thing to worry about when you hand over your card at a restaurant or store. And if you ever lose it, or screw it up while buffing off the white coating, you can freeze it and order a new one right in the Wallet app.
Lukas told us how he did it.
Here’s my card, which I polished out the white on the front (using a watch polishing machine) to reveal the metal. Just wanted to differentiate it, and also was curious about the claim of titanium. Everything still works!
MacDailyNews Take: If you don’t have access to a watch polishing machine, a Dremel would likely do the trick (steer clear of the chip, though)!
3 Comments
Looks quite nice!
It looks like the metal business cards I’ve been using for a decade. Funny thing about those business cards. They’re about a buck a piece. Or they were. When I give them to people, they insist on giving them back! They think the cards are too expensive. Some people take them. Rich people, but most people say “this is too nice. You keep this.” So I finally gave up and started using paper cards again. The cards I made hat metal holes to kinda look like MacPros. Might go back to them.