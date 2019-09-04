Here’s what a bare naked titanium Apple Card looks like, and how to make your own

Apple Card doesn’t have any numbers on it. Not even a CVV. So that’s one less thing to worry about when you hand over your card at a restaurant or store. And if you ever lose it, or screw it up while buffing off the white coating, you can freeze it and order a new one right in the Wallet app.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Lukas told us how he did it. Here’s my card, which I polished out the white on the front (using a watch polishing machine) to reveal the metal. Just wanted to differentiate it, and also was curious about the claim of titanium. Everything still works!

MacDailyNews Take: If you don’t have access to a watch polishing machine, a Dremel would likely do the trick (steer clear of the chip, though)!