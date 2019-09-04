Apple files prospectus to offer more debt, with maturities of 3 years to 30 years

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc. has filed Wednesday a prospectus for the issuance of debt, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2049.

Apple said it plans to use the proceeds from a debt offering for general corporate purposes, which includes stock repurchases and dividend payments, and funding for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.

As of June 29, Apple had total term debt of $98.32 billion… The underwriters are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities.