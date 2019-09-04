Apple files prospectus to offer more debt, with maturities of 3 years to 30 years

Apple Inc. has filed Wednesday a prospectus for the issuance of debt, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2049.
Apple said it plans to use the proceeds from a debt offering for general corporate purposes, which includes stock repurchases and dividend payments, and funding for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.
As of June 29, Apple had total term debt of $98.32 billion… The underwriters are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities.
Apple, which has more than $200 billion in cash and equivalents, is selling senior unsecured bonds in as many as five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield around 1.25 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.
MacDailyNews Take: Very low borrowing costs – free money! – make the issuance of new bonds a no-brainer for Apple.
7 Comments
Why not just give higher dividends instead of borrowing?
MDN shows a stunning and brazen level of ignorance regarding basic finances.
“Debt” is a 4-letter word. On the other hand, I guess if they go out of business it doesn’t matter how much debt they create.
Please explain…
Is the rationale for borrowing, when a business is cash-rich, solely b/c the business can make more $$ leaving the cash alone (“working in other ways”), vs the cost of leveraging (borrowing more)?
Though mostly apples and oranges, isn’t debt addition contradictory to the aim to be “cash neutral”?
This stuff always makes my head hurt.
Basically, is it like this… The interest paid on the debt is far less than the profit they can make with the borrowed money
It is called the modern Wall Street, Ivy League, MBA, way of thinking, that is what is working inside Apple’s finance department these days and that why all that money when down the stock buyback blackhole.