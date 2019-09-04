Apple could soon release new Apple TV hardware

All eyes are on the next iPhone, but Apple could also be working on a new Apple TV. The device could be announced next week, or maybe later this fall.
The anonymous Twitter account @never_released shared the codename of a new Apple TV — AppleTV11,1 or J305AP. They have been accurate when it comes to finding codenames of various unreleased Apple products in the past.
AppleTV11,1 is J305AP. https://t.co/jjCkhADmJh
— Longhorn (@never_released) September 4, 2019
A spec bump would make a lot of sense, as Apple is about to launch Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service that works on iOS, macOS and tvOS.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV 4K was released 23 months ago on September 22, 2017, so a processor bump, at the very least, is certainly due!
If Apple Tv licensed their technology into Smart TV’s Like ROKU, well, they’d be Roku, who’s stock price is blowing up! Now with a market cap of only 19b, Apple should buy Roku, and instantly be in 40 million homes, More, and combine forces to gain some ground…. Apple should truly have a “Cord Cutting Campaign” and make theirs the easiest way to cut the cord… it would be HUGE, and that’s a lot of households to get into.. maybe even Android households.
Please issue something that’s not just a bump, or iteration. Please differentiate clearly from the competition. It’s about time the “we’ve finally cracked it,” comment proved itself to some extent.
Especially since most of the functionality of the Apple TV is being built into Smart TV’s except for Apple iTunes and Apple media. There shouldn’t be a $199 tollgate for access to Apple TV only. That’s a recipe for failure.
Barely any of the functionality is built into TVs. You only get access to iTunes videos. No apps or games, no Apple Music, no Apple remote. I think what you get for well under $199 for the base 4K storage model is a good value.
Um… so even the “its just a hobby” Apple TV gets hardware updates (and SHIPS) before the Mac Pro … /s