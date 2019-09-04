From my cold, dead hands: In defense of my old iPhone

“I have an old phone. Like, really old phone. There. I’ve said it. My shame is sealed,” John Birmingham writes for The Sydney Morning Herald:

I can’t even remember buying this thing, but the ‘pedia of Wickiness tells me the iPhone 6s Plus was released at the end of 2015, a magical far-away time when Donald Trump was just a bright orange circus peanut from reality TV hell, and George RR Martin could still confidently predict his next Game of Thrones installment would totally beat the TV series into release… It’s weird. If you hold on to a phone long enough, if you resist the siren song of the updated silicon and the fancy 3D thingies, and much, much better cameras, you start to develop this perverse attachment to your tired old piece of crap… So, like a lot of hopeless fanbois, I’ll be watching the launch of the new iPhones next week, and there will doubtless be a moment or two when I think, “Hmm, shiny.” But I’ve now had my ancient geezerphone for so long, there is a strange contrary part of me wants to run that sucker, deep, deep, deep into the ground. Maybe I could even hold on to it until our dying civilisation finally goes under. Can’t be long now.

MacDailyNews Take: So much cheery optimism, John! Cut it out!

Hey, you only live once, buddy, so get yourself a new iPhone! (Wait for the new ones to be unveiled on September 10th.) You deserve it (especially if our dying civilization really is about to go under) and remember:

People tend to fear the worst. It almost never happens. – MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019

😊

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]