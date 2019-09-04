Hundreds of millions of phone numbers from Facebook accounts leaked online

Zack Whittaker for TechCrunch:

Hundreds of millions of phone numbers linked to Facebook accounts have been found online. The exposed server contained more than 419 million records over several databases on users across geographies, including 133 million records on U.S.-based Facebook users, 18 million records of users in the U.K., and another with more than 50 million records on users in Vietnam… Some of the records also had the user’s name, gender and location by country…

But because the server wasn’t protected with a password, anyone could find and access the database.

This is the latest security lapse involving Facebook data after a string of incidents… This latest incident exposed millions of users’ phone numbers just from their Facebook IDs, putting them at risk of spam calls and SIM-swapping attacks, which relies on tricking cell carriers into giving a person’s phone number to an attacker. With someone else’s phone number, an attacker can force-reset the password on any internet account associated with that number.