Apple sued by customer demanding over $250,000 for not being refunded for devices that were ‘hacked’

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

A lawsuit has been filed against Apple by private citizen Dana D. Jackson of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The lawsuit falls under the category of “Civil Rights: Other.” The court may have categorized it as such because the Plaintiff is in-part claiming that Apple violated the 4th Amendment by confiscating her iCloud account. Ms. Jackson’s second complaint is that her MacBook Air and iPhone X devices had been “hacked” and Apple refused to provide her with a full refund. Ms. Jackson is demanding $250,000 and other expenses as presented in her hand written complaint presented below in a SCRIBD document supplied by Patently Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: If you or someone else enters your password, security questions, or other account information incorrectly too many times, your Apple ID automatically locks to protect your security and you can’t sign in to any Apple services. You can unlock your Apple ID after you verify your identity.

If your Apple ID is locked for security reasons, you might see one of these alerts:

• “This Apple ID has been disabled for security reasons”

• “You can’t sign in because your account was disabled for security reasons”

• “This Apple ID has been locked for security reasons”

If you use two-factor authentication, you need a trusted device or trusted phone number to unlock your Apple ID. And if you have a recovery key, you can use it to help you regain access to your account.

If you use security questions with your Apple ID, you can go to iforgot.apple.com to unlock your account with your existing password or to reset your password. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to unlock your account, your Apple ID will remain locked and you can try again the next day.

Our in-laws and parents have been to iforgot.apple.com so many times that we’ve lost count.