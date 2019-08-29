Apple just offered 1 billion iPhone users a reason to enable Siri

Kate O’Flaherty for Forbes:

Apple has responded to concerns over its practice of listening to Siri recordings by making the feature opt-in only. It follows a report in U.K.-based news outlet The Guardian revealing that Siri recordings were being listened to by external contractors.

Worse, it emerged that the voice assistant was easily activated by accident, and had picked up private conversations such as people talking to their doctor, drug deals and sexual encounters.

Yesterday, Apple said it would stop recording Siri interactions and the program would become opt-in only. The grading program will also be brought in house from this fall.

Following the fallout, The Guardian reported, Apple has now ended the contracts of those employed to listen to Siri recordings.

The Siri news was a PR disaster for the firm, but one that it has handled well… Opting into data collection should be the default, and it is best practice under the EU general update to data protection regulation (GDPR)… Apple just made a very smart move to lead the way and stand out against its voice assistant rivals.