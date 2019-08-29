It’s official: Apple to hold ‘By Innovation Only’ event on September 10th

It’s official! Apple’s ‘By innovation only’ event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re guessing iPhones and Apple Watches, among other things. 😉
2 Comments
The only thing that actually matters is the release of the new 2019 Mac Pro. These other things have gotten plenty of YOY iterations when Cook took his eye off the pro ball and failed to consider his job also means paying attention to ALL of their product line, including Macs. Hopefully this will never happen again.
It is absolutely disgusting how here, in late 2019 we are STILL waiting for the Mac Pro. If Tim Cook does not announce the updated Mac Pro on this date, then he should be sh!tcanned!
Tim Cook’s Apple can’t update the Mac Pro in OVER 5 years. Pathetic!