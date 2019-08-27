Woz loves Apple’s new focus on services, call Apple Watch his ‘favorite piece of tech,’ and stresses the importance of privacy

2 Comments

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak reacts to Apple’s transition into more of a services company, Cupertino’s focus on user privacy, and his take on the company’s wearable technology.

He speaks with Bloomberg’s Taylor Riggs on “Bloomberg Technology.”

Of Apple Watch, Woz says, “It’s about my favorite piece of technology in the world right now.”

MacDailyNews Take:

2 Comments

  2. Woz also called for the breakup of Apple and said it should have happened long ago. Who still reveres this jerk any longer? I know many MDN readers do, but I don’t.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.