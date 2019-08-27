When will Apple Watch Series 5 arrive?

The new Apple Watch hardware announced next month may not be Series 5. Signs are pointing to refreshed versions of Series 4 hardware with new ceramic and titanium finishes for the September event this year. And one of the most prominent Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo hasn’t predicted that we’ll see Series 5 this September…
It seems more likely than not that we’ll see new Series 4 options.
If the event happens on Tuesday, September 10th, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch should be on Friday, September 13th. The first pre-orders would then likely arrive to customers on the following Friday, September 20th.
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s a bump year, we hope it comes with an Apple S5, but that might necessarily mean calling it the Series 5, so this year, with the near total absence of rumors, what Apple does with Apple Watch will be a surprise regardless!
3 Comments
It’s gotta be a new faster processor with longer lasting battery or WATCH sales will slump. I’m not going to buy last year’s processor no matter how much lipstick they put on last year’s Series 4.
Last year’s processor? How about MacPro’s 5-year old processor? LOLOLO
Since Apple is the one that produces the processor, the current one will be “this year’s” processor until Apple changes it.