When will Apple Watch Series 5 arrive?

Michael Potuck, 9to5Mac:

The new Apple Watch hardware announced next month may not be Series 5. Signs are pointing to refreshed versions of Series 4 hardware with new ceramic and titanium finishes for the September event this year. And one of the most prominent Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo hasn’t predicted that we’ll see Series 5 this September…

It seems more likely than not that we’ll see new Series 4 options.

If the event happens on Tuesday, September 10th, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch should be on Friday, September 13th. The first pre-orders would then likely arrive to customers on the following Friday, September 20th.