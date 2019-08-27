When will Apple Watch Series 5 arrive?

Michael Potuck, 9to5Mac:

The new Apple Watch hardware announced next month may not be Series 5. Signs are pointing to refreshed versions of Series 4 hardware with new ceramic and titanium finishes for the September event this year. And one of the most prominent Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo hasn’t predicted that we’ll see Series 5 this September…

It seems more likely than not that we’ll see new Series 4 options.

If the event happens on Tuesday, September 10th, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch should be on Friday, September 13th. The first pre-orders would then likely arrive to customers on the following Friday, September 20th.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s a bump year, we hope it comes with an Apple S5, but that might necessarily mean calling it the Series 5, so this year, with the near total absence of rumors, what Apple does with Apple Watch will be a surprise regardless!

