Titanium Apple Card shows signs of wear after just one month

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:
With its sleek white finish, deep etchings and flush surfaces, Apple’s titanium Apple Card is quite the looker. The card’s durability is now question, however, as early customers report significant signs of wear after just one month.
On Tuesday, the company posted an explainer covering proper methods of cleaning and maintaining the credit card, noting users should gently wipe its surface with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth. Users with particularly dirty cards can take the additional step of wiping it (gently!) with a cloth dipped in isopropyl alcohol. Needless to say, such steps are not typically provided by card issuers, including those who field titanium versions.
After word of the support document spread, users who were part of Apple Card’s preview program began to share their experiences online.
MacDailyNews Take: Most of the comments we’ve heard from Apple employees who were testing Apple Card for months prior to public release were that card readers, especially slide readers where chip readers weren’t available would sometimes “scrape” the card leaving permanent scars.
Still don’t understand why we need this card when you can pay with Apple Pay with a connected creditcard.
In case they can only take credit cards and have no NFC equipment for the phone?
Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Publix all do not take Apple Pay nor do any of the many restaurants I go to.
Um, this is to be expected with a metal card, what’s wrong with people.
$hit gets worn when you use it especially credit cards… Very unusual that my cards last until the expire… and in other news water is wet!
It is a nice looking card…. so keeping it nice matters.
Easy fix .. just put a thin clear protective film on it.
You ever feel like you just walked into a room full of body snatcher replicants? You people realize it’s just a &%&& credit card right? Conventional wisdom even dictates such things should be avoided. You’re acting like it’s a quantum computing Mac or something. What’s a matter? You didn’t get Apple Care with it?