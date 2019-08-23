Titanium Apple Card shows signs of wear after just one month

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

With its sleek white finish, deep etchings and flush surfaces, Apple’s titanium Apple Card is quite the looker. The card’s durability is now question, however, as early customers report significant signs of wear after just one month.

On Tuesday, the company posted an explainer covering proper methods of cleaning and maintaining the credit card, noting users should gently wipe its surface with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth. Users with particularly dirty cards can take the additional step of wiping it (gently!) with a cloth dipped in isopropyl alcohol. Needless to say, such steps are not typically provided by card issuers, including those who field titanium versions.

After word of the support document spread, users who were part of Apple Card’s preview program began to share their experiences online.