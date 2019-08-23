Apple Health Records now available for Allscripts clients

Allscripts has announced that Apple Health Records is now available for Allscripts Sunrise, TouchWorks and Professional EHR clients and their patients. Health Records brings together hospitals, clinics and the existing Apple Health app to make it easy for individuals to see their available health data from multiple providers whenever they choose. Health Records is available for iPhone users running iOS 11.3 or higher. This latest offering is an addition to Allscripts robust patient engagement offering, which includes Allscripts FollowMyHealth, the EHR-neutral cornerstone of the Allscripts patient engagement solution.

Previously, an individual’s health information was held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log in to each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the health care community to take a consumer-friendly approach and created Health Records based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

Now, individuals will have medical information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

Sharp HealthCare, Think Whole Person Healthcare, UT Physicians, Blessing Health System, Erie County Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Digestive Disease Associates are among the healthcare organizations that have participated in early testing.

“Giving our patients easy and mobile access to their healthcare providers and their health records is important to us,” said Think Chief Operating Officer, Rick Pane, in a statement. “Today, people can access all kinds of information. Their own health records should be at the top of the list. At Think, we aim to be the leaders in changing healthcare and helping people to live their healthiest lives. It makes absolute sense to partner with the leader in technology to help do so.”

“With Health Records on iPhone, patients can become more active members of their own care team,” added Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul M. Black. “Health Records on iPhone empowers individuals to direct how their own health data is stored and used. We are proud to offer this and other FHIR-connected applications for our clients and their patients.”

Source: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Allscripts clients!

Hopefully, Apple can deliver secure, life-saving portable electronic health records to us all ASAP!

One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016

How much this would improve healthcare cannot be overstated. Apple will save lives here. — MacDailyNews, June 15, 2017