Apple publishes new beta version of iCloud web portal, now with Reminders

Apple on Thursday updated the beta version of its iCloud web portal, bringing a new background and revamped Reminders app to the site.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

The new beta site, first noticed by Federico Viticci, drops the bubbly blue backdrop of its predecessor and replaces it with a stark white background. A user’s profile image and name is displayed squarely in the center of the screen above a row different web app options. Among them, is the newly overhauled Reminders app that is set to debut with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. Online, the app looks similar to its iOS counterpart, though not all features are present on the web.

New https://t.co/1rxiu3BRbk beta web app has gone live (thanks @kylesethgray). New launch screen, new Reminders app, and an iCloud Drive web app. pic.twitter.com/CATWI8vCy2 — Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 23, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: It’s nice and clean, but oh-so-bright! Can we have a Dark Mode version, too, please!