Apple publishes new beta version of iCloud web portal, now with Reminders

Apple on Thursday updated the beta version of its iCloud web portal, bringing a new background and revamped Reminders app to the site.
Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:
The new beta site, first noticed by Federico Viticci, drops the bubbly blue backdrop of its predecessor and replaces it with a stark white background.
A user’s profile image and name is displayed squarely in the center of the screen above a row different web app options. Among them, is the newly overhauled Reminders app that is set to debut with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. Online, the app looks similar to its iOS counterpart, though not all features are present on the web.
New https://t.co/1rxiu3BRbk beta web app has gone live (thanks @kylesethgray). New launch screen, new Reminders app, and an iCloud Drive web app. pic.twitter.com/CATWI8vCy2
— Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 23, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: It’s nice and clean, but oh-so-bright! Can we have a Dark Mode version, too, please!
What is the point of iCloud, that cannot be replaced with a simple outboard drive and cheap HDD, other than another revenue stream for Apple??? They seem to just take info from me and put it into the iCloud with our even asking!!!
I think I’m done being scammed by this feature….
A friend of mine who works in IT went home to discover that his house had been burglarized last year. His external backup hard drive was sitting right next to his Mac, so both were stolen.
I do use an external hard drive (stored in a home safe) to back up my Mac, but I also have a cloud backup. So many people I’ve known over the years who rely only on an external hard drive to back up simply never get around to it — even if they’ve already purchased a hard drive for that purpose. It’s just human nature.
You may have the discipline to regularly back up your Mac after first syncing/backing up your iPhone and iPad via iTunes, but most people do not. I like the fact that every night when I charge my iPhone it automatically runs an incremental backup — so I always have a backup that’s no more than 24 hours old with essentially no effort on my part.