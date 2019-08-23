Apple Music launches new curated playlist ‘New Music Daily’

Apple pioneered the concept of making its products accessible to users with disabilities back in the 1980s…
With its sleek white finish, deep etchings and flush surfaces, Apple’s titanium Apple Card is quite the looker…
Allscripts has announced that Apple Health Records is now available for Allscripts Sunrise, TouchWorks and Professional EHR clients and their patients…
Apple on Thursday updated the beta version of its iCloud web portal, bringing a new background and revamped Reminders app to the site…
CEO David Solomon said that with the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs is embarking on a multi-decade journey to becoming a leader in consumer banking just as it has been in Wall Street banking and trading…
Apple CEO Tim Cook has written a piece for Italy’s most popular newspaper, Corriere della Sera, mourning the passing of Giovanni Buttarelli…
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, the average Apple smartphone has been active for 18 months and 16.5 months for Samsung…
Apple has already had a busy year with the launch of the Apple Card, the reveal of the all new Mac Pro and an ultra-high-end display for creative pros, the Apple TV+ streaming service, the Apple Arcade games subscription service, and new versions of its iOS and iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems, but things are about to get much, much busier…
Online retailer Mobile Fun is selling an iPhone 11 Pro case by Olixar with an interesting feature: a slot on the rear of the case for a smaller Apple Pencil….
Average download speeds with 5G technology are expected to about 1 gigabyte per second (GBps), which is as much as 100 times faster than what is currently available…