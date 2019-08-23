Apple Music launches new curated playlist ‘New Music Daily’

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple Music today launched a new curated playlist called “New Music Daily,” which as the name suggests, is updated every day with fresh songs.

Today’s U.K. mix consists of 62 songs lasting 3 hours and 38 minutes, and includes tracks from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kano, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, and Joesef.

In other regions and territories, the New Music Daily playlist includes a unique selection of artists closer to home.