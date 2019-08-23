Goldman Sachs CEO: Apple Card is the start of Goldman’s transformation into a consumer powerhouse

CEO David Solomon said that with the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs is embarking on a multi-decade journey to becoming a leader in consumer banking just as it has been in Wall Street banking and trading.
“Apple Card is big, but it’s also a beginning,” Solomon said Tuesday in an internal memo obtained by CNBC. “In the decades to come, I expect us to be a leader in our consumer business, just like we are in our institutional and corporate businesses, with customer-centricity at the core of everything we do.”
“Apple Card makes a typically frustrating application process easy; it provides an interface with more useful information for the customer; and it places greater importance on customer privacy and security. As a beta user for the last few months, I’m a happy customer and use the card all the time both through Apple Pay and the titanium physical card.”
