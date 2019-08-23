Tim Cook mourns the passing of ‘father of GDPR’ Giovanni Buttarelli

Apple CEO Tim Cook has written a piece for Italy’s most popular newspaper, Corriere della Sera, mourning the passing of Europe’s head of data protection, Giovanni Buttarelli.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Buttarelli took the lead on the introduction of the world’s toughest privacy regulations, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR requirements are so stringent that even Apple had to boost its privacy efforts in order to comply.

Apple committed to offering GDPR-standard privacy protections to its customers worldwide, and Cook has called for a federal privacy law in the US along the lines of Europe’s GDPR.

Cook tweeted on Wednesday:

Heartbroken by the loss of my friend Giovanni Buttarelli, a visionary who advanced the cause of privacy in Europe and around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and all who loved him. Giovanni was a great man, and we are forever in his debt. pic.twitter.com/euCLzqc95m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 21, 2019

Writing in Corriere della Sera (the Evening Courier), Cook said that the privacy work pioneered by Buttarelli will prove to be ‘one of humanity’s greatest projects.’