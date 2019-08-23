Why does Apple have a monopoly on responsive corporate values?

Daniel Eran Dilger for Roughly Drafted:

Apple pioneered the concept of making its products accessible to users with disabilities back in the 1980s. It has made environmentally sound manufacturing and supplier responsibility a key aspect of its global operations. It has taken a public stand for inclusion and diversity and has made privacy and security primary features of its products. Why haven’t other tech giants offered more than a meek “me too” in these areas?

…Apple’s corporate culture is vastly different from that of Google or Microsoft, and certainly has very little in common with Huawei and Samsung, which both built their empires on copying the products of others without much interest in also copying their values or guiding principles.