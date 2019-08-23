The problems with Apple’s HomePod

for Kirkville:

Apple released the HomePod in February, 2018, and the device has never seemed to catch on. There have been strong rumors recently about a HomePod 2 coming next year. But there are lots of problems with the HomePod, which Apple needs to address.

• The HomePod is expensive

• The HomePod doesn’t have a clear use

• The HomePod doesn’t sound that good [for the price]

• The HomePod’s fancy technology is wasted

• The HomePod is unreliable [especially when stereo paired]

• The HomePod’s design is mistaken

• Apple tried to do too much with the HomePod