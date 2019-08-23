The problems with Apple’s HomePod

Apple released the HomePod in February, 2018, and the device has never seemed to catch on. There have been strong rumors recently about a HomePod 2 coming next year. But there are lots of problems with the HomePod, which Apple needs to address.
• The HomePod is expensive
• The HomePod doesn’t have a clear use
• The HomePod doesn’t sound that good [for the price]
• The HomePod’s fancy technology is wasted
• The HomePod is unreliable [especially when stereo paired]
• The HomePod’s design is mistaken
• Apple tried to do too much with the HomePod
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, we love our HomePods, stereo-paired, and used for Apple Music. Secondly, Apple learns and they have the resources to get HomePod right, if the will is actually there, but they were already very late even at HomePod’s launch. Hopefully there’s still time for Apple to make a big dent in the smart speaker market, if that’s what they want to do.
8 Comments
I love those speakers. I was just thinking last night how great they sound. I was playing a music playlist from YouTube through my iPad and the sound was just gorgeous. Siri has improved dramatically. It’s unbelievable how far away she can hear you. The price has dropped to $299. The thing I don’t like is that they are basically only compatible with the Mac if you use iTunes.
No hardwired audio input/outputs is the biggest minus…..
Meanwhile sometimes I just want an Airplay 2 gateway so I can plug in other speakers, something the Airport Express did fairly well. But there is still no replacement for it. That shouldn’t be hard to do.
And apps would be nice. Pandora, Spotify, Shazzam. (I know TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Radio.com are coming) Maybe we have to wait for a developer toolkit like “HomePodUI”
HomePod could have been so easy. Buy Sonos. How to fix HomePod, buy Sonos (Just going to be a lot more expensive now that they are a public company). AirPlay is not a replacement for native support for nearly every music service out there.
I simply love it, and Siri works great with it. I can’t find anything negative to say about it.
Great sounding speaker, so much so I wish I could actually run more through it…..
Get a bigger hammer? Just kidding…I dunno… have a great weekend 🖖🏻
Go Apple
I have three of them. Love them. Looooooove them. Will probably get two more so all the rooms in the house will have a HomePod. My expensive, now outdated stereo system lies there unused. I only keep them because; well, they do look good. And I do use them for the ocasional movies, but that is the extent of it.