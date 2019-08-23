Apple is developing rooftop solar in Taiwan for soy sauce facility

Debby Wu and Miaojung Lin for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is developing rooftop solar arrays with Taiwan’s Wan Ja Shan Brewery Co., best known for its popular soy sauce, as the Cupertino company boosts its use of renewable energy.

The 50,000-square-meter soy sauce facility that will carry solar panels on its roof is located in the southern Taiwanese county of Pingtung, Wan Ja Shan Brewery manager Tony Chung told Bloomberg News.

The partnership was first revealed by the U.S.-based Center for Resource Solutions, which says it is working with Apple to verify and certify its renewable energy projects in Singapore and Taiwan.