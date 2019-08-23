Contractors listened to 1,000 Siri recordings per shift before Apple suspended the practice last month

Jess Casey for The Irish Examiner:

Contractors in Cork were expected to each listen to more than 1,000 recordings from Siri every shift – before Apple suspended the practice last month, according to an employee who had their contract abruptly terminated this week.

Fixed-term workers in Cork were hired to listen to and ‘grade’ Siri recordings… Staff then transcribed and ‘graded’ these recordings based on a number of different factors. These factors included if the activation of Siri was accidental or if the query was something the voice assistant could or couldn’t assist with.

Each Siri user’s details were kept anonymous, according to the employee… Apple suspended transcription and grading work on Siri recordings last month…