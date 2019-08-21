Apple Card comes with 3 different credit card numbers

2 Comments
Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card. It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, security, and privacy. You can buy things effortlessly, with just your iPhone. Or use the Apple‑designed titanium card anywhere in the world.
Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card.
It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, security, and privacy. You can buy things effortlessly, with just your iPhone. Or, if Apple Pay is not yet supported by the merchant, use the Apple‑designed titanium card anywhere in the world.

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:

The Apple Card comes with three different credit card numbers: one for your physical card, a virtual card number, and one that’s used with Apple Pay.

This is a security measure that makes it possible to continue using your Apple Card should your information get stolen.

You can use the Apple Card in three different ways: via Apple Pay, through the physical titanium card you can order after you’ve been approved for an Apple Card and accept the offer, and by providing a credit card number. Each of these payment methods has its own credit card number. By issuing three different numbers that work independently of one another, Apple is hoping to mitigate the potential harm that could occur should your phone or credit card information get lost or stolen.

Here’s a look at those numbers and what they mean

MacDailyNews Take: We got our Apple Cards for two main reasons: Security and 3% Daily Cash back on Apple purchases. Well, and a third reason, the physical card is just too cool! “That’s bone. And the lettering is something called Silian Rail.”

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,