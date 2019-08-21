Apple Card comes with 3 different credit card numbers

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:
The Apple Card comes with three different credit card numbers: one for your physical card, a virtual card number, and one that’s used with Apple Pay.
This is a security measure that makes it possible to continue using your Apple Card should your information get stolen.
You can use the Apple Card in three different ways: via Apple Pay, through the physical titanium card you can order after you’ve been approved for an Apple Card and accept the offer, and by providing a credit card number. Each of these payment methods has its own credit card number. By issuing three different numbers that work independently of one another, Apple is hoping to mitigate the potential harm that could occur should your phone or credit card information get lost or stolen.
MacDailyNews Take: We got our Apple Cards for two main reasons: Security and 3% Daily Cash back on Apple purchases. Well, and a third reason, the physical card is just too cool! “That’s bone. And the lettering is something called Silian Rail.”
2 Comments
Does cash back work with online purchases where you have to type in the information?
Yes it does.