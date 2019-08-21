How Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and AT&T

Apple’s brand new Apple Card credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force in more than just the banking industry, according to two analysts at MoffettNathanson.

Jesse Pound for CNBC:

The technology device giant’s move into banking could enable it to give customers financing for new models of the iPhone, breaking a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, Craig Moffett and Lisa Ellis wrote in a note to clients.

Building off an idea from industry blogger Jim Patterson, the analysts said that Apple Card and new SIM card technology could make it easier for customers to switch between wireless services.

“Any iPhone purchased with Apple Card would naturally entail monthly payments to Apple rather than to Verizon or AT&T. That would make the phone much more ‘portable’ between carriers. Coupled with the coming arrival of eSIM technology in Apple phones, switching between carriers for Apple Card holders could then be virtually frictionless,” the analysts said.