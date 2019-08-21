President Trump praises Apple CEO Tim Cook, calls him ‘a great executive,’ says Apple is ‘a great American company’

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the press before he departed the White House for a veterans event in Kentucky.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump made the declaration about Cook, due to the Apple chief calling “whenever there is a problem.” The communication is “why he’s a great executive” according to Trump, “because he calls me and others don’t.”

“Others go out and hire very expensive consultants,” Trump said according to CNBC. “Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly.”

Cook’s most recent engagement with Trump was on August 16, when they met for dinner and discussed a range of topics from business to human rights. Shortly after the discussion, Trump advised Cook had made a “good case” for Apple to avoid paying a new 10% tariff on Chinese electronic imports, which would affect the iPhone, in that it would place pressure on Apple but would not affect its main smartphone rival Samsung.

“The problem was that Samsung, a competitor, his competitor, wouldn’t be paying tariffs, and Tim Cook would,” Trump advised today. “I gotta help him out short-term, because it’s a great American company.”