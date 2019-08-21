Apple seeds eighth betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to developers

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the eighth betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to developers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the seventh betas and two months after unveiling the new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Each new beta brings new features and changes to iOS 13, and the seventh beta added tweaks to Find My, an option for deleting Message attachments, changes to the Dark Mode wording, new options for mail received by blocked senders, and more.