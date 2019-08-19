Apple Arcade said to cost $4.99/month after one month free trial

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac:

Last Saturday, 9to5Mac got access to Apple’s early access program for Apple Arcade, which was announced back in March when the company held its special event dedicated to Services. Apple Arcade will allow iOS, Mac, and Apple TV users to pay a flat monthly fee and access a bundle of otherwise paid apps through the App Store…

Today, I was able to get information about the price of an Apple Arcade subscription to customers. This information is available in one of the APIs used by the App Store app. According to a promotional message found in the service, the price for Apple Arcade will be $4.99 / month, including a one-month free trial. As Apple previously announced, the service will allow access to all members in a Family Sharing account.