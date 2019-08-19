Apple shares up after President Trump and Tim Cook dine at Trump National Golf Club

Apple shares rose close to 3% in early hour trading on Monday. So, why is Apple stock trading higher?
Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Trump over the weekend. Reportedly, they discussed the ongoing tariff war.
According to a report from The Verge, President Trump said, “I had a very good meeting with Tim Cook. I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs. And one of the things, and he made a good case, is that Samsung is their number-one competitor, and Samsung is not paying tariffs because they’re based in South Korea… And I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I’m thinking about it.”
MacDailyNews Take: This particular rollercoaster is one wild ride!
3 Comments
Crony Capitalism. In a real republic, a meeting between a corporation and the government official who is supposed to regulate that corporation would be 100% on public record. So sad Americans are willing to let oligarchs take over everything.
Apple’s shares faded quite a bit towards the end. During the day, the stock was up around 2.9% and that number is long gone. What causes investors to sell off so late in the day? The market is just so weird and nearly impossible to figure out. AAPL is truly a roller-coaster stock and nothing like MSFT.
you sometimes make ‘accurate’ points about how market is manipulative etc.
But I was wondering. You are often very negative on aapl prospects.
You realize that quantum science has shown that the expectations of the observer changes the outcome.
I.e your beliefs could be ‘creating your own reality of dismal aapl’ (hence the ‘accuracy’ ) !
In some strange parallel universe (P universes also demonstrated by new science), a M48 double might be very positive and aapl is 450 a share.
🙂