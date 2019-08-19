Apple shares up after President Trump and Tim Cook dine at Trump National Golf Club

MArket Realist:

Apple shares rose close to 3% in early hour trading on Monday. So, why is Apple stock trading higher?

Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Trump over the weekend. Reportedly, they discussed the ongoing tariff war.

According to a report from The Verge, President Trump said, “I had a very good meeting with Tim Cook. I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs. And one of the things, and he made a good case, is that Samsung is their number-one competitor, and Samsung is not paying tariffs because they’re based in South Korea… And I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I’m thinking about it.”