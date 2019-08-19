Geekbench leak reveals Intel’s work on an 18-core Cascade Lake-X CPU

Roland Moore-Colyer for The Inquirer:

Intel seems to be in bashing-on-chips mode, as not only has it finally properly taken the covers off the 10-nanometre Ice Lake processors, it appears to have an 18-core Cascade Lake-X CPU in the works.

That’s according to a leaked Geekbench 4 benchmark that showed off a chip sporting 18 cores and 36 threads, running at what we assume is a base clock of 2.19GHz.

The chip gurus at Tom’s Hardware reckon this means the unknown CPU is a Cascade Lake-X processor and thereby a successor to the Core i9-9980XE. Given it beats the older CPU in both the single-core and multi-core tests in Geekbench 4, raking in scores of 5,387 and 54,597 respectively, it being a next-gen chip based on refinements to the underlying Skylake-X architecture makes a lot of sense.