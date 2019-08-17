Apple is going to be the one who kills the wallet

Apple is uniquely positioned to be the one company that finally kills off the ol’ wallet.
Earlier this week, I managed to do something that’s generally been impossible in New York City: I didn’t take my wallet out for two days straight, and still managed to pay for food, get around, and live my life. I didn’t even have to try… It was magical…
Apple seems uniquely positioned to kill off the wallet. It’s trying to kill off the credit card with Apple Pay and its own digital card. It’s already brought tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards, and cash cards out of the wallet and into the phone. How much is left?
It’s nice, on some level, to envision a future where all you need to remember when you go out of the house is your phone or watch, and Apple certainly seems to be ushering us into that vision. But whether we’ve thought through every possible outcome of that world, other whether we really need it (just put your keys in your bag, maybe?), is still up for debate.
MacDailyNews Take: Just last evening we ran out to the local convenience store to pick up some bread and half and half and realized we’d forgotten our wallets. Good thing we had our Apple Watches on our wrists! With a flick of a wrist, we paid with Apple Pay on our Apple Card. Couldn’t have been easier and no antiquated wallet, cash, or physical card required – plus 2% Daily Cash back!
It would be nice to kill the wallet with something smaller like an iPhone SE or the AppleWatch.
Its definitely getting better but there are still a lot of places where you still need to get out your wallet. Restaurants are probably the biggest bottleneck. The portable card reader is a rarity in the US which is a shame.
Touchless payments are like keyless ignition in the car for me. I have had that for over ten years with my Prius but manufacturers like Porsche still insist on you having to put in a key (even if it is contactless) to start the car. It is really annoying having to get the keys out. Slower and unnecessary in this day and age. It’s the same for ApplePay. Great when it is available and annoying when it is not.
Nothing has the anonymity (and inherent privacy) of cash. I don’t think my location ought be determinable, let alone trackable, by my spending habits. Convenience will probably be the death of everyone who thinks it trumps everything else.