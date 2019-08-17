Next-gen Apple Watch models with Titanium and Ceramic cases leaked in watchOS 6 beta

Apple plans to launch new Titanium and Ceramic Apple Watch models as early as next month, based on new leaked images found in the watchOS 6 beta.

Exclusivo: Apple Watch ganhará versão em cerâmica e titânio. https://t.co/s7jtCIhls8 pic.twitter.com/ufGK5mv8Fb — iHelp BR (@iHelpBR) August 17, 2019

Tim Hardwick, MacRumors:

Discovered by iHelpBR, the assets belong to the initial Apple Watch setup screen animation, which resembles the rear design of the watch including the model type and the words “Designed by Apple in California.” The firmware assets clearly reference a 44mm titanium case and a 44mm ceramic case. iHelpBR has also found analogous assets for the 40mm size Apple Watch model… It’s not clear if the titanium casing will replace stainless steel or become an additional option.

MacDailyNews Take: Uh oh, as much as we’ve longed for the return of the Apple Watch Edition in Ceramic, the Titanium Apple Watch throws a huge monkey wrench into our next Apple Watch purchases!