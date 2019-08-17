Apple CEO Tim Cook has met with President Trump five times in past year

Apple CEO Tim Cook has met with U.S. President Donald Trump at least five times over the past year.

Jake Kanter, Business Insider:

Cook has been on a charm offensive with the Trump, the latest installment of which took place on Friday, when the two sat down to dinner while the president is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

It is the fifth time that we know of that the pair have sat down together since August last year… Between these five meetings, Cook has also involved himself in other White House initiatives. In February this year, he joined Trump’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, while in November 2018, the Apple CEO promoted science, technology, engineering and math education by visiting an Idaho school with Ivanka Trump.

MacDailyNews Take: Cook is smart to be very engaged.

I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006

