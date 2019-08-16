President Trump having dinner with Apple CEO Cook today at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted this evening that he is having dinner tonight with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Trump National, his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Steve Holland for Reuters:

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was having dinner on Friday with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook of Apple Inc… “Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!” Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.

Trump has said he wants Apple and other manufactures to move their production from China and other countries to the United States.

Another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports had been due to take effect in Sept. 1, but the Trump administration this week delayed the tariffs… until December, while tariffs on its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod will go into effect as scheduled next month.

The United States and China are locked in a trade war over U.S. demands that China change its policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other trade barriers.

Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were holding “productive” trade talks and expected them to meet in September.