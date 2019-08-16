President Trump having dinner with Apple CEO Cook today at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted this evening that he is having dinner tonight with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Trump National, his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was having dinner on Friday with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook of Apple Inc… “Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!” Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.
Trump has said he wants Apple and other manufactures to move their production from China and other countries to the United States.
Another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports had been due to take effect in Sept. 1, but the Trump administration this week delayed the tariffs… until December, while tariffs on its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod will go into effect as scheduled next month.
The United States and China are locked in a trade war over U.S. demands that China change its policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other trade barriers.
Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were holding “productive” trade talks and expected them to meet in September.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the dinner meeting is productive as well.
3 Comments
What if I told you about a glaring trade disparity that favors the US only in the short term while favoring China much wisely in the long term? While China can buy 100% of any US company, the US company can buy only up to 49% of a Chinese company. This means that China can control the US economy while the US can’t the Chinese. This is what is meant when critics say that the US is selling its crown jewels and its other wealth to the highest foreign bidder.
It’s Tim Apple. Get it right.
Let’s see what all this schmoozing is going to do for Tim Cook and Apple. The next mention of any tariffs is going to send Apple stock plunging. I know POTUS is not going to give Apple any leeway. Sure, Apple is spending all this money on U.S. jobs, but what good is it going to do for Apple. Is Wall Street going to start praising Apple and big investors are going to start throwing money at Apple for employing Americans? I doubt it. The big investors are going to throw their money to companies still using overseas manufacturing and assembly because that’s where the most profits are going to be. Apple isn’t going to get any tax break for employing Americans.