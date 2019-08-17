Here are all of the TV shows Apple has in production for Apple TV+

Apple announced Apple TV+ at a special event in March, introducing the world to a slate of upcoming original shows that will made available later this year. AppleInsider has been keeping track of everything the company is said to be producing, last updated on August 17 with production information on “Shantaram”
• False Flag
• Snoopy in Space
• Alabama
• Mythic Quest
• Prehistoric Planet
• Oprah Winfrey projects
• Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
• Time Bandits
• Lisey’s Story
• The Morning Show
• Defending Jacob
• Pachinko
• Untitled Brie Larson series
• Hala
• Unnamed Simon Kinberg and David Weil sci-fi series
• Untitled Justin Lin series
• Peanuts
• My Glory Was I Had Such Friends
• Nevelot
• Untitled M. Night Shyamalan series
• Amazing Stories
• Swagger
• Dickinson
• Foundation
• Losing Earth
• Untitled Hilde Lysiak drama
• Ron Moore sci-fi series
• Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney comedy series
• See
• Calls
• Sesame Workshop
• You Think It, I’ll Say It
• ‘Little America’ series
• Little Voices
• Shantaram
• Are You Sleeping
• Central Park
• Untitled Damien Chazelle project
• Home
• Beyond TV
MacDailyNews Note: Here are Apple’s five official Apple TV+ videos and trailers released so far:
Here is Peanuts’ “Snoopy in Space” teaser:
2 Comments
Apple is a movie studio. Apple is a car company. Apple is a bank.
Meanwhile the Finder is such a mess that it is easier to find stuff on the net then on your own hard drive. Final Cut Pro can’t output to Quicktime anymore. The whole system locks up for 10 seconds so that a hard drive can spin up for no reason, and Safari can’t play webms.
Add to that, the Apple TV remote must be the single worse remote ever conceived my humankind. It ranks right up there with the round mouse, but Apple finally replaced the round mouse. Everyone who signed-off on this monstrosity should be fired…