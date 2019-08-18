These are the features Apple’s iPhone 11 needs to succeed

Apple’s next-generation iPhone doesn’t need a radical redesign, but it does need these features and some solid upgrades to be a success.

Patrick Holland for CNET:

Every year in September, Apple holds an event to announce the next iPhone. And with the iPhone 11 (or whatever it’ll be called) looming near, it’s time for Apple to step up. The iPhone doesn’t need a radical redesign, but for Apple to really make the next one a success, it’s going to need at least seven improvements and updated features if it wants to remain competitive in this increasingly crowded phone industry. • Better battery life

• Pro Motion display

• Fast charging cable and power brick included in the box

• A better selfie camera

• Upgrade rear cameras and image processing

• Increase efficiency even more with the A13 (battery life redux)

• Better naming of models

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, iPhone could have non of the above and still sell 40+ million units every 90 days. And, also of course, Apple will have a new A13 that’s more efficient along with iOS 13 which will also improve efficiency, so better battery life is likely in the offing. New cameras, especially on the bask, along with new features for Apple’s Camera app are a given and will be the major focus for selling these pre-5G placeholder iPhones to customers through fall 2020 when The Mother of All iPhone Upgrade Cycles™ finally hits!

Starting this year, if Apple wanted to properly name the iPhone, they should do it like this:

• 5.8-inch iPhone Air (2019)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2019)

• 6.5-inch iPhone Pro (2019)

Going forward, simply follow the template (display size, iPhone Air/iPhone/iPhone Pro, year):

• 5.4-inch iPhone Air (2020)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2020)

• 6.8-inch iPhone Pro (2020)