These are the features Apple’s iPhone 11 needs to succeed

Apple’s next-generation iPhone doesn’t need a radical redesign, but it does need these features and some solid upgrades to be a success.
Every year in September, Apple holds an event to announce the next iPhone. And with the iPhone 11 (or whatever it’ll be called) looming near, it’s time for Apple to step up. The iPhone doesn’t need a radical redesign, but for Apple to really make the next one a success, it’s going to need at least seven improvements and updated features if it wants to remain competitive in this increasingly crowded phone industry.
• Better battery life
• Pro Motion display
• Fast charging cable and power brick included in the box
• A better selfie camera
• Upgrade rear cameras and image processing
• Increase efficiency even more with the A13 (battery life redux)
• Better naming of models
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, iPhone could have non of the above and still sell 40+ million units every 90 days. And, also of course, Apple will have a new A13 that’s more efficient along with iOS 13 which will also improve efficiency, so better battery life is likely in the offing. New cameras, especially on the bask, along with new features for Apple’s Camera app are a given and will be the major focus for selling these pre-5G placeholder iPhones to customers through fall 2020 when The Mother of All iPhone Upgrade Cycles™ finally hits!
Starting this year, if Apple wanted to properly name the iPhone, they should do it like this:
• 5.8-inch iPhone Air (2019)
• 6.1-inch iPhone (2019)
• 6.5-inch iPhone Pro (2019)
Going forward, simply follow the template (display size, iPhone Air/iPhone/iPhone Pro, year):
• 5.4-inch iPhone Air (2020)
• 6.1-inch iPhone (2020)
• 6.8-inch iPhone Pro (2020)
5 Comments
That’s the list? Lol. Don’t spend more than 13 minutes writing the article Patrick. The truth is that incremental changes are all we can expect from new iPhones these days. A little faster, a little louder, a little brighter, a little better for pics, a little thinner, a little longer battery life. They’re less exciting, but just as important as ever. Apple’s goal is to keep making every part just a little better so that when people decide to upgrade (which is happening less and less often) there’s a nice iPhone waiting for them that is not overshadowed by a competing device. Yes, there are some nice improvements coming, but the cutting edge is moving towards products we have yet to see, products that are probably still a few years away. Will Apple shock us with the iPhone 11? I’ll be shocked if they do. Love to be wrong on this, but…
Like a 911 Porsche incremental changes leading to better performance……
Yet again it looks like Apple will ignore a large market – folks with smaller hands. My wife refused an iPhone until the SE came out and now refuses an upgrade until the SE is upgraded.
Better naming of models is goofy, and not necessarily productive. I can remember reading Lee Iacocca’s book where he talks about some executives in the company spending $250K on a new name for Chrysler – they chose Cryco. Iacocca was furious at the waste of money. Caddy’s have lost their way in the naming game. What happened to the Fleetwood, DeVille and Seville. Now (out of feat from the newer brands) they have gone to initials that most people will not remember. ( CTS, XTS, WTF)
The 2020 5.4 inch 5G phone will be the most popular iPhone ever.
I am pretty sure Apple relies on CNET for its product designs. That is how they succeed.