Apple is on track to deliver their $350 billion promise

Last year, Apple promised that it would make a positive impact of $350 billion on the U.S. economy over a five-year period.

Sanmit Amin for Market Realist:

On Thursday, Apple shared an update on its promise. The company announced that its job footprint in the US reached 2.4 million. Apple said that that the job footprint has grown four-fold since 2011… The jobs have increased by 325,000 in the last two and a half years.

The tech giant announced that it is on track to hit its promise of contributing $350 billion to the US economy by 2023.

Apple pointed out that it spent a whopping $60 billion on US suppliers last year, which supported 450,000 jobs…

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats and thanks to Apple for directly and indirectly supporting millions of jobs in the U.S. for so many years, including ours!

