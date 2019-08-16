Which is the smartest? Apple Siri vs. Amazon Alexa vs. Google Assistant

As part of Loup Ventures’ ongoing effort to better understand the practical use cases of AI and the emergence of voice as a computing input, the firm regularly tests the most common digital assistants and smart speakers. This time, Loup Ventures focused on smartphone-based digital assistants.

Gene Munster and Will Thompson for Loup Ventures:

We recently asked the leading digital assistants, Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, 800 questions each. Google Assistant was able to correctly answer 93% of them vs. Siri at 83% and Alexa at 80%. Each platform saw improvements across the board vs. one year ago. In July of 2018, Google Assistant correctly answered 86% vs. Siri at 79% and Alexa at 61%.

MacDailyNews Take: Siri has the phone-related functions like calling, texting, emailing, calendar, and music down pat, but needs work in the Information and Commerce categories in order to better compete with Google Assistant. Each assistant improved over time, but Amazon’s Alexa has shown the most improvement: “As measured by correct answers, over a 13-month period, Google Assistant improved by 7 percentage points, Siri by 5 points, and Alexa by 18 points.”