Apple seeks to shut down Corellium’s unauthorized ‘perfect replicas’ of iOS

Apple has accused Corellium of illegally selling unauthorized virtual copies of iOS under the guise of helping discover security flaws.

Susan Decker for Bloomberg:

In a copyright-infringement lawsuit filed Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, Apple said the software company Corellium has copied the operating system, graphical user interface and other aspects of the devices without permission, and wants a federal judge to stop the violations.

Apple said it supports “good-faith security research,” offering a $1 million “bug bounty” for anyone who discovers flaws in its system and gives custom versions of the iPhone to “legitimate” researchers.

Corellium creates copies of the Apple iOS, and says that it’s all to help white-hat hackers discover security flaws. Instead, according to Apple, any information is sold to people who can then exploit those flaws… “For a million dollars a year, Corellium will even deliver a ‘private’ installation of its product to any buyer,” Apple said. “There is no basis for Corellium to be selling a product that allows the creation of avowedly perfect replicas of Apple’s devices to anyone willing to pay.”

MacDailyNews Take: Again, you couldn’t beg for a lawsuit from Apple any better than Corellium, and that’s a list that includes the likes of Psystar!

  2. According to Apple’s lawsuit: “Corellium has simply copied everyting: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons–all of it, in exacting details.”

    If that is the case, this reeks of similarity to Psystar’s attemp to mass produced the macOS without license.

