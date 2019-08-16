iOS 13 public beta 6 has everything you need to kill robocalls

Eliminating robocalls is about to get a whole lot easier with the release of Apple’s iOS 13.

Anthony Karcz for Forbes:

The best thing so far about iOS 13 is that since I’ve installed the beta, I haven’t had to deal with [spoofed robocalls]. Not even once. So how did I do it? In the Settings app, select Phone and then toggle Silence Unknown Callers. Now, when you get a call from a number that isn’t in your contacts list, your recent calls, or your Messages, it will ring silently, then go to voicemail. In the month I’ve been using it, spam calls are down by about 99%.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a much better solution that currently exists in iOS, where you can block contacts and phone numbers on your device.

When you block a phone number or contact, they can still leave a voicemail, but you won’t get a notification. Messages that are sent or received won’t be delivered. Also, the contact won’t get a notification that the call or message was blocked.

To see the phone numbers and contacts that you’ve blocked from Phone, FaceTime, or Messages:

• Phone: Go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.

• FaceTime: Go to Settings > FaceTime > Blocked.

• Messages: Go to Settings > Messages > Blocked.

From these screens, you can add or unblock contacts or unblock phone numbers.

To add a contact from Phone, go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification > Block Contact. Then tap the contact that you want to block. To add a contact from Messages or FaceTime, go to Settings > Messages or Settings > FaceTime, scroll down and tap Blocked, tap Add New, then select the contact that you want to block. To unblock a contact or phone number, swipe left over the number, then tap Unblock.