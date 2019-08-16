Bose looks to retake the noise-canceling crown from Sony with 700 headphones

With its 700 headphones, Bose aims to retake the crown from Sony’s WH-1000X line.

Billy Steele for Engadget:

Bose once dominated the world of noise-canceling headphones. For years, the company’s QuietComfort line was the industry standard, mostly due to it’s best-in-class ANC (active noise cancellation). At the time, it was a game-changer for frequent fliers and people trying to block out noisy work environments. Enter Sony’s WH-1000X line. Now in its third iteration, the WH-1000XM3 has taken over the top spot with a stellar blend of sound, features and the ability to block out the world. Bose is playing second fiddle, but its 700 headphones pack in a lot of features for $399 in a bid to retake the crown.

The 700 is an excellent option with powerful ANC. However, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 has better overall audio, and arguably better noise cancellation — all for $100 less. The 700 isn’t the best, but it’s still really damn good…