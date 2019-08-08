Apple Card applications process opened up to more users ahead of official launch

Apple has upped the number of iPhone users who can apply for Apple Card ahead of its official launch.

Malcolm Owen AppleInsider:

On Monday Apple started sending out invitations to a preview program for Apple Card, allowing a select number of customers to sign up and use the credit card before a public launch in the United States later this month. At the time, it was advised interested parties could sign up for notifications for when the card would be available for application in the future.

According to tips from AppleInsider readers, it appears that the application process is not limited to just those included in the preview program. Eight readers said that they were able to apply for the Apple Card from their devices on Wednesday and Thursday morning, without getting the invitation in advance.

In both instances, the readers followed Apple’s guide to signing up involving accessing the Wallet app, pressing the Plus button to add a card, and saw the option for Apple Card. After verifying their identity and providing other details relating to the application process, they were then approved, with one claiming it took “about 10 seconds” to go through.