After mocking Apple for years, Samsung removes 3.5 mm headphone jack and their commercial that trolled Apple

In commercials, Samsung trolled Apple for years over the iPhone’s removal of the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Now the South Korean dishwasher maker is following Apple yet again by removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack and has deleted their ads.

Jake Kanter for Business Insider:

Samsung unveiled its Note 10 on Wednesday and, as has been widely observed, the phone falls in line with other new devices on the market in that it does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It represents something of a volte-face for the phonemaker, which poked fun at Apple for ditching the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016. Samsung released a memorable advertisement in November 2017 titled “Growing Up.” It features an iPhone user… [who] ruefully inspects an adapter cable, which enables iPhone users to turn their charging portal into a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Fast forward to 2019 and Note 10 customers may need a similar bit of kit to use wired headphones with their device. And as for that “Growing Up” ad, it has disappeared from some of Samsung’s major YouTube channels.