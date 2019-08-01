Intel reveals new 10th-Gen Core processors suitable for Apple’s MacBook Air and base 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Intel today introduced its first 10th-generation Core processors, codenamed Ice Lake. Built on a 10-nanometer process, the chips are designed for thin-and-light notebooks, meaning they could potentially make their way to future entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

Intel says the Ice Lake chips have increased board integration, allowing manufacturers like Apple to release notebooks with sleeker designs. The chips also feature Intel’s all-new Gen11 graphics architecture for up to double the graphics performance, and integrated Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax.

Intel expects the first notebooks with Ice Lake chips to be available in time for the holiday shopping season.