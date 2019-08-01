Intel reveals new 10th-Gen Core processors suitable for Apple’s MacBook Air and base 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Intel today introduced its first 10th-generation Core processors, codenamed Ice Lake. Built on a 10-nanometer process, the chips are designed for thin-and-light notebooks, meaning they could potentially make their way to future entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.
Intel says the Ice Lake chips have increased board integration, allowing manufacturers like Apple to release notebooks with sleeker designs. The chips also feature Intel’s all-new Gen11 graphics architecture for up to double the graphics performance, and integrated Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax.
Intel expects the first notebooks with Ice Lake chips to be available in time for the holiday shopping season.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, look, Intel did something!
“Intel expects the first notebooks with Ice Lake chips to be available in time for the holiday shopping season.” Wrong. Actually, several “launch partners” are expected to introduce “thin-and-light notebooks” within the next few weeks, not the next several months.
Long time stragglers like Apple will take many months to introduce something based upon these chips (and their associated support chips).
These chips are interesting. Intel has been allowing testers to report on the performance for these chips for the last week or more — something that has been unusual for Intel for several years. Think of it: 4 TB3 ports on the chip, high speed low power RAM, on average 18% faster at the same clock rate, vastly faster on chip graphics, etc. Reviewers have almost universally praised these new chips. Could some things have been better? Yes. But as a whole these new chips are a step forward.
What is Apple doing with the MacBook Air that could use these chips? Announce a couple weeks earlier machines based upon the 8th generation chips!!! These new ones are 10th gen. Certainly Apple has had access to pre-production and then limited production 10th gen chips for months. Could Apple have been a launch partner? Yes, but Apple won’t be.
Could Apple have delayed the introduction of the 2019 MacBook Air machines in order to include these chips? Yes, but it didn’t.
Once upon a time the MacBook Air was THE leading edge in the “thin-and-light notebooks” space. It has not been for some time. It definitely looks like this trend will continue.
With Apple’s history of only introducing machines based upon old hardware from Intel, I don’t expect MacBook Airs based upon these new chips until 2020 and maybe not until mid 2020 or later.
Thats Apples MO… yesterdays hardware at tomorrows prices! same goes for the new mac pro. it will already be outdated and “obsolete” when it drops.
10nm – what is this 2015? 7nm is the new sexy….where is my A13 laptop Apple???